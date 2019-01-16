‘Worst Thing We Could Do': UK’s May Says Election Means Extending Article 50

A day after UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit plan was crushed in Parliament 432 to 202, she stated that a general election would be the "worst thing" Parliament could hold amid tense party divisions unfolding up to the Brexit deadline.

Britain will leave the European Union on 29 March and that the bloc would only extend 'Article 50' negotiations with a credible alternative Brexit plan B, UK prime minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"The government's policy is that we are leaving the European Union on the 29th of March. But the EU would only extend Article 50 if actually it was clear that there was a plan that was moving towards an agreed deal," she told Parliament.

Her comments come after European Commission spokeswoman Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday that whilst talks would continue, the withdrawal agreement was "not open for renegotiation.

"We are always ready to meet and to talk, but the European Council in its Article 50 formation said in December that the withdrawal agreement, and I repeat, the withdrawal agreement, agreed by the 27 [EU members] and the United Kingdom is not open for renegotiation," Schinas said during a press conference.

The UK has not requested to extend Article 50 to date, the Commission added.



