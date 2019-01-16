Over 60% of UK Citizens Believe Country in Crisis - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - While most UK citizens believe that the country is in a state of crisis, they still hope that UK Prime Minister Theresa May will survive a no-confidence vote by the parliament, a fresh poll by Sky Data revealed on Wednesday.

While 61 percent of respondents expressed a belief that the country was in crisis, 34 percent said it was not, and 5 percent were undecided.

Meanwhile, 53 percent of those surveyed said that UK lawmakers should not vote to bring down May's government, while 38 percent felt the opposite and 9 percent said they did not know.

The poll was conducted among 1,203 Sky customers on Tuesday evening.

It came soon after the UK House of Commons voted 432-202 against May's Brexit deal.

May's government will face a no-confidence motion, initiated by the opposition Labour Party, later on Wednesday. If the government survives the vote, May is expected to present her new proposals on the Brexit agreement on Monday.

