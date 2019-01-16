WATCH Bank of England Head Addressing UK Parliament After May Deal's Defeat

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is addressing the UK Parliament amid the Brexit uncertainty. Prior to that, the top financial official spoke to the Treasury committee about financial stability and UK inflation data.

The markets seem to have survived the Brexit uncertainty: the Sterling, hit by the May deal's defeat last night, now has rebounded, floating around $1.28 against the US dollar.

The aforementioned Brexit deal of UK Prime Minister Theresa May was rejected by lawmakers yesterday with 202 votes for versus 432 against. This crushing vote led the PM to another no-confidence vote, set to take place later in the evening, following a debate in the House of Commons.

