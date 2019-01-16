UK PM Theresa May Faces Questions From MPs After Crushing Brexit Defeat (VIDEO)

The Brexit withdrawal deal reached between the EU and the UK suffered a historic defeat during a vote in the UK parliament on Tuesday, with only 202 voting in favour and 432 parliamentarians opposing the agreement after months of negotiations.

Theresa May on Wednesday answers questions from lawmakers in the House of Commons, a day after the Brexit deal with the EU was voted down and a vote of no-confidence was lodged by the UK Labour party. The motion is set to be debated in the UK parliament later in the day.

Britain is set to quit the European Union on 29 March, however, there is still no settled deal on the terms of withdrawal, which exacerbates the risks of a no-deal Brexit.

