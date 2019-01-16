Big Enough: McDonald's Loses Legal Battle Over 'Big Mac' Trademark to Irish Firm

The American mega-corporation had earlier been successful in preventing Ireland's Supermac's from expanding in Europe, claiming that the name of the Irish company would lead to "confusion", as it resembles the name of the legendary Big Mac burger.

McDonald's lost a legal battle to the Irish-based Supermac's, as the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) ruled that the latter can expand throughout the UK and the European Union, The Irish Times reported Tuesday.

According to the EUIPO, the American fast food giant was not putting the Big Mac trademark to "genuine use".

"We knew when we took on this battle that it was a David versus Goliath scenario but, just because McDonald's has deep pockets, and we are relatively small in context doesn't mean we weren't going to fight our corner", Supermac's founder and owner Pat McDonagh told The Irish Times.

The ruling also implies that Supermac's would be able to use the Big Mac trademark as a name for its product or restaurant in Europe.