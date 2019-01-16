Register
05:48 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

    EU Nations Regret Brexit Deal's Defeat in UK Parliament

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    230

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deal on the terms of UK’s exit from the union and the future of their ties fell Tuesday through with a vote of 432 to 202. Prime Minister Theresa May has until Monday to present her Plan B.

    EU leaders reacted with dismay on Tuesday to the Commons defeat of the Brexit deal, the result of two years of intense talks between London and Brussels.

    Reacting to the historic vote, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Britons would be the biggest losers of a no-deal Brexit.

    "First option is no-deal, they say there will be no deal. This scares everyone but Britons will be the biggest lowers," he said.

    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK Will Crash Without Brexit Deal, Parliament Needs to Act - Lecturer
    The second option, Macron said, is improving the existing deal. Macron predicted that London would go for the second option but would eventually come to the third one, which is extending the exit process.

    German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz described Tuesday’s outcome as a sad day for both the United Kingdom and the European Union, but stressed Germany was ready for a no-deal scenario.

    "This is a bitter day for Europe. We are well prepared — but a hard Brexit would be the least attractive choice, for the EU and GB," he tweeted.

    READ MORE: UK Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Vote Down May's Brexit Deal

    Similarly, Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country would step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit, adding his government and the union favored the withdrawal arrangement agreed by London and Brussels.

    Meanwhile, the Irish government said in a statement, obtained by the Irish Post, it regretted the defeat of the deal which it saw as the best way to avoid the return to a hard border on the island of Ireland, but stressed it was nonnegotiable.

    "The Irish Government recalls the clear position of the European Council at its meeting of December 13 when it stated that the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for negotiation," it read.

    "Regrettably, the outcome of tonight’s vote increases the risk of a disorderly Brexit. Consequently the Government will continue to intensify preparations for such an outcome," it added.

    Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel warned Britons that the ball was in their court and that they needed to take responsibility for their decision. He said that in the coming days the Belgian customs agency would take steps to protect companies from Brexit fallout.

    A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    If Plan A on Brexit Fails What Next for Theresa May, for the Tories and for UK?
    The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019. Since June 2017, the sides have been engaged in tough negotiations on the terms of the so-called divorce deal. However, almost three months ahead of the withdrawal from the EU, Brexit's future is still uncertain.

    WATCH Hundreds March in London to Protest PM May's Deal, Brexit Chaos

    The deal was supposed to have been voted on by the parliament in December 2018, but the crucial procedure was postponed by Prime Minister Theresa May amid high risks that the long-sought agreement would not stand amid growing concerns over the Irish backstop, a fallback plan to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    If Brexit Deal Rejected, We Can Look at May’s Resignation, 2nd Referendum or General Election – Analyst
    Certain political forces, including the ruling Conservative Party and opposition lawmakers, suggested that the UK government had made too many compromises, agreeing to a so-called soft Brexit. As a result, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey, Minister of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara as well as several deputy ministers resigned. Prime Minister Theresa May herself faced a leadership challenge from her fellow party members.

    Meanwhile, support for a second Brexit referendum has been gaining momentum in the country. Therefore, if the UK parliament does not endorse after the Tuesday's vote the final agreement with the European Union, the country could expect either a second referendum or a no-deal Brexit — an option that reportedly entails serious economic implications and financial losses for Britain.

    Related:

    UK Will Crash Without Brexit Deal, Parliament Needs to Act - Lecturer
    UK Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Vote Down May's Brexit Deal
    Further Brexit Talks Possible If UK Commons Rejects Divorce Deal - Berlin
    AfD Tones Down Dexit Ideas in EU Elections Manifesto Amid Brexit Uncertainty
    Tags:
    defeat, deal, vote, Brexit, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse