UK Embassy Says No New Post-Salisbury Deals on Russian Diplomat Numbers Reached

The Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Monday that it would in the near future be sending more diplomats, who have received visas in December, to London for the first time since the mutual expulsion of 23 diplomats in March 2018 in the wake of the Salisbury incident.
"We regularly exchange diplomatic visas and do not comment on individual cases. No new agreements have been reached", the representative said.
The diplomat noted that the dialogue with Russia about diplomatic visas had been ongoing even before the Salisbury incident.
"Also, there were no changes in our position regarding the composition of the Russian diplomatic mission in the United Kingdom, including the measures taken after the Salisbury incident. The number of employees of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United Kingdom is calculated within the framework of the previously adopted restrictions", the representative said.
