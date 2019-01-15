Britons See No-Deal Brexit as Most Likely Outcome If May’s Plan Rejected - Poll

According to the pollster, last month the number stood at 28 percent. All the other scenarios, in contrast, are now being viewed as less likely outcomes.
Meanwhile, 21 percent of respondents believe that the deal’s failure would lead to a second referendum, a five percent drop compared to last month.
A total of 12 percent expect that the deal would still be passed, but at a later date, while only 10 percent hope the UK government would negotiate a better deal with Brussels and later pass it through the parliament.
A second referendum, in contrast, is still believed as the most expected outcome among the Remainers, yet fewer of them believe in such a scenario, compared to December. Meanwhile, now more Remainers — 27 percent — consider that a no-deal outcome to be very likely compared to December, when only a one-fifth of them believed in it.
