Britons See No-Deal Brexit as Most Likely Outcome If May’s Plan Rejected - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK public sees a no-deal Brexit as the most likely scenario if the withdrawal deal fails to pass through the parliament later on Tuesday, with the number of those believing in this outcome increasing to 35 percent compared to December, a YouGov poll showed.

According to the pollster, last month the number stood at 28 percent. All the other scenarios, in contrast, are now being viewed as less likely outcomes.

Meanwhile, 21 percent of respondents believe that the deal’s failure would lead to a second referendum, a five percent drop compared to last month.

A total of 12 percent expect that the deal would still be passed, but at a later date, while only 10 percent hope the UK government would negotiate a better deal with Brussels and later pass it through the parliament.

As for the ratio between the Leavers and the Remainers, the former has only become more confident that a no-deal scenario is the most likely one — an 8 point rise to 48 percent.

A second referendum, in contrast, is still believed as the most expected outcome among the Remainers, yet fewer of them believe in such a scenario, compared to December. Meanwhile, now more Remainers — 27 percent — consider that a no-deal outcome to be very likely compared to December, when only a one-fifth of them believed in it.