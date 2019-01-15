WATCH French Journo Fall Down After Allegedly Being Shot at Yellow Vests Protest

AFP has published a GoPro camera video filmed by Xavier Léoty, one of its freelance photojournalists, who was highlighting the ongoing "yellow vest" protests on 14 January, depicting how he was shot in the knee by a low-velocity weapon, which usually stands for handguns or crossbows. It's unclear who filmed it, but several protesters can be seen rushing to help the journalist.
VIDEO: A French photojournalist was shot in the knee with a low-velocity weapon during a "yellow vest" protest in La Rochelle on Monday. Freelance journalist Xavier Léoty, who works for the Sud Ouest newspaper as well as AFP, captured the incident on his GoPro camera. pic.twitter.com/npHZPOGL74— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 15, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)