Register
14:08 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants queue on the platform, waiting for a train at Vienna west railway station, Austria September 13, 2015

    Syrian Man Admits Strangling 16yo Austrian Girl He Had Allegedly Been Harassing

    © REUTERS / Peter Bader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The body of a teenager, who was allegedly strangled, was found in a park in the Lower Austrian city of Wiener Neustadt over the weekend. The suspect is reportedly her ex-boyfriend, born in Syria in 1999. He had been on the police radar on suspicion of assaulting and sexually harassing the girl, but was able to keep his asylum status.

    An asylum seeker from Syria, detained over the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Austria, has confessed that he strangled the teenager, the public prosecutor's office in Wiener Neustadt, where the murder occurred, has revealed. Its spokesman, cited by the outlet Westfaelischer Anzeiger, said that the suspect had not made any statements about his motives.

    According to media reports, he was an ex-boyfriend of the victim, whose body was found hidden under leaves and branches in a local park on 13 January. 

    The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports that the mother herself made the gruesome discovery. She went looking for her child when the girl did not return home after a night out.

    According to the prosecution, the suspect, who is named Yazan A. and born in Syria in 1999, had already been on their radar for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing the 16-year-old, the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The prosecution has reportedly pressed charges against him over the allegations, but the process has not begun yet. While the asylum authority has initiated the procedure to revoke the suspect’s asylum status, a conviction is necessary in order for it to be completed, according to the media outlet. Austrian law stipulates that only serious crimes like rape, homicide, or armed robbery are grounds for revoking asylum status.

    READ MORE: Migrant Murder Suspect Okayed to Stay in Austria Due to Charges in Afghanistan

    The city’s mayor, Klaus Schneeberger, expressed shock in his statement on the matter. He demanded that asylum seekers who have committed crimes should be deported. He said that if the suspect had been stripped of his asylum status the year before, then the murder could perhaps have been avoided, a fact, he pointed out, that made him sad and angry.

    This crime occurred just a month after another killing in Austria, allegedly committed by an asylum seeker from Afghanistan. The man is suspected of stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in the city of Steyr. Notably, although his application had been denied, he was allowed to remain in the country, as he is wanted on murder charges in his home country Afghanistan. This has prompted debate over the European migration crisis, with crime rates being increasingly linked to the drastic influx of migrants all across the continent — particularly in Austria’s neighbour, Germany.

    Thomas Stelzer, of the conservative Austrian People's Party, stressed in a statement on Tuesday that the country is witnessing “rising crime amongst young asylum seekers", especially among Afghans.

    At the same time, the Austrian government, formed by the conservative Austrian People's Party and the right-wing Freedom Party, has taken a tougher stance on migration, with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz backing out of signing a United Nations agreement on migration and pushing for tightening border controls in the EU.

    Related:

    Migrant Murder Suspect Okayed to Stay in Austria Due to Charges in Afghanistan
    Merkel Supports UN Global Migration Pact Amid Opposition From US, Austria
    Austrian FPO Expects Other States to Follow Vienna Exit From UN Migration Deal
    Australia Refuses to Sign UN Global Migration Pact, Along With US, Austria
    Radical Alternative: Austria, Italy Propose Migrant Processing at Sea
    Tags:
    crime, refugee, migration, Sebastian Kurz, Lower Austria, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse