WATCH British MPs Hold Final Debate and Vote on Brexit Deal

Tuesday's session of the UK Parliament is a turning point, with legislators deciding the fate of the divorce agreement between London and Brussels negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The vote concludes months of intense debates in the House of Commons over May's Brexit plan.

In order to get her deal through Parliament, the prime minister needs 318 votes; but 117 of the 317 Conservative MPs voted against her in a confidence vote on 12 December. Additionally, the PM will have to gain the support of several Labour and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MPs.

According to an amendment adopted by Parliament last week, May will have to come back with an alternative plan if the current deal is rejected by MPs.

The UK has planned to leave the bloc by 29 March; however, last week, President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker noted that Brussels was ready to extend the transition period for London.