Mayor of Poland's Gdansk Dies Following Sunday Stabbing Attack

Pawel Adamowicz, the mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk, who became a victim of a knife attack, succumbed to his wounds on Monday, Polish Radio broadcaster reported.

Following the attack, the mayor was taken to the hospital, where he underwent a five-hour-long surgery. Polish President Andrzej Duda said later that he received information, the doctors had managed to restore Adamowicz's heartbreak.

Z niedowierzaniem przyjęliśmy informację o tragicznej śmierci Prezydenta @gdansk @AdamowiczPawel. Był niezwykle sympatycznym i inteligentnym człowiekiem, przyjacielem Gminy Władysławowo. Na zawsze dla nas takim pozostanie. Rodzinie i bliskim składamy najszczersze kondolencje. pic.twitter.com/FeZ814wzid — Gmina Władysławowo (@wladyslawowopl) 14 января 2019 г.

The suspect, a 27-years-old man, left prison last month after having served a 5.5-years-long term for robbing banks. He is set to undergo a psychiatric examination, prosecutor Krzysztof Sierak told reporters earlier on Monday.

"We believe his mental stability raises doubts. Two psychiatrists will examine him," Sierak said.

He specified that Gdansk regional prosecutor had already launched an investigation into the assassination attempt. The suspect's blood was tested for alcohol and psychotropic drugs, but the prosecution has not received the results of the analysis yet.

A representative of the Polish penitentiary service told Sputnik that the suspect had mental health problems detected while he was serving his prison term.

"During his prison term, closer to its end, a psychiatrist examined this person. It was detected that he was in remission of a serious [mental] disorder… This did not impede him from serving his term to the end," the representative said.

The motives of the attacker have not been officially revealed yet.