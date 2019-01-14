Esther McVey Calls Herself 'Compassionate Conservative', Twitter Disagrees

Tory MP and former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey was roasted online after calling herself a "compassionate conservative" on the BBC Radio 4's Today programme, just a day before Parliament's 'meaningful vote' on UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit draft deal.

The MP for Tatton resigned from her Cabinet post in November after stating Mrs. May's Brexit deal did "not honour the result of the referendum", adding that the UK was ready for a no-deal Brexit scenario and slammed naysayers as "arch Remainers" determined to "turn around the vote of the people".

However, Ms. McVey's Universal Credit programme has been lambasted by MPs and benefits claimants, and she was forced to admit that some UK citizens would be worse off under the new system.

Citizens across the UK "choked on their teas" and responded to Ms. McVey with a Twitterstorm of fiery comments, attacking her for everything from her track record to venting over Brexit in general.

I’ve just heard Esther McVey describe herself as a ‘compassionate conservative’ on #BBCRadio4 I literally just choked on my tea 🙄 — Genevieve Frorath (@GenFrorath) January 14, 2019

Unbelievable. Ester McVey is on @BBCBreakfast telling the British government to trust her total nonsense about no deal being good. Who could ever trust someone who oversaw the cruelest welfare changes for disabled people. Let’s remind us of her record! https://t.co/itVCBXNdvS — Emma Hardy MP (@EmmaHardyMP) January 14, 2019 Reviled misery creator Esther McVey preening herself as a "compassionate Conservative" certainly puts the con into Conservative. McVile's as compassionate as a rattle snake — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) January 14, 2019​ ​Awaking to Esther Mcvey on the radio pic.twitter.com/gLZ7tSZ8IW — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 14, 2019

​Some followers stood up for Ms. McVey's right to freedom of speech and called for internet 'civility'.