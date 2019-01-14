UK Family Had to Sit on Floor During Flight as Plane Was Overbooked - Reports

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, passengers are not allowed to be left unseated during flights, leading to the travel company TUI being questioned for answers.

Ian Taylor and his wife Paula, who paid £1,300 (over $1,650), had to sit on the "filthy" plane floor during a TUI flight to Menorca, where they planned to spend their holidays, The Sun reported.

The Taylors were offered "jump" seats by the flight attendants for take-off and landing, while their 10-year-old daughter Brooke was given the last seat.

🤦🏽‍♂️Family forced to sit on plane floor after airline allocated them seats which didn't exist https://t.co/YLEl0T0WGB vía @telegraphnews pic.twitter.com/WCxs3jNqx1 — Diego Bastarrica (@Bastarrica) 14 января 2019 г.

Paula Taylor added, however, that the co-pilot had come to sit with them on the floor, thanking the family for their "co-operation and understanding".

Later, TUI offered them £30 as a "goodwill gesture", while the Taylors responded by offering having their tickets refunded. The company claimed that the incident was caused by a "last minute aircraft change".