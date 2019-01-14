UK Family Had to Sit on Floor During Flight as Plane Was Overbooked - Reports

Ian Taylor and his wife Paula, who paid £1,300 (over $1,650), had to sit on the "filthy" plane floor during a TUI flight to Menorca, where they planned to spend their holidays, The Sun reported.
The Taylors were offered "jump" seats by the flight attendants for take-off and landing, while their 10-year-old daughter Brooke was given the last seat.
🤦🏽♂️Family forced to sit on plane floor after airline allocated them seats which didn't exist https://t.co/YLEl0T0WGB vía @telegraphnews pic.twitter.com/WCxs3jNqx1— Diego Bastarrica (@Bastarrica) 14 января 2019 г.
Later, TUI offered them £30 as a "goodwill gesture", while the Taylors responded by offering having their tickets refunded. The company claimed that the incident was caused by a "last minute aircraft change".
