EU Willing to Extend Brexit Transition Period - Letter to May

The news comes after The Guardian earlier in the day reported that both Brussels and London were preparing to delay Brexit until July due to the opposition against UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

According to President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU is ready to "double efforts" in the talks if the Brexit transition period is extended. They noted, however, that Brussels would not agree to any changes to the deal.

"The [European] Commission can confirm that, like the United Kingdom, the European Union does not want this provision to enter into force", the letter signed by the EU politicians read.



In the meantime, Manfred Weber, a leading MEP with the centre-right European People's Party and candidate in the upcoming European parliamentary elections, urged British MPs to support the agreement negotiated by the government.

"We invite our British friends to accept this offer", he told reporters

Earlier in the day, The Independent reported that senior Conservative ministers had admitted that even if May wins the Tuesday vote, there would still not be enough time to prepare the amount of legislation needed to leave the bloc by 29 March.

The parliament is set to vote on a final Brexit agreement on 15 January. However, the prime minister does not have enough votes, as the opposition Labour Party and even some Conservatives lawmakers have decided to oppose her deal.