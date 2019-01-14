Two French Policemen on Trial for Alleged Gang Rape of Canadian Tourist

Two French policemen from the prestigious Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are going on trial on charges of raping a Canadian tourist near the Paris police headquarters.
After Emily followed the men to the site, they allegedly raped her several times.
According to French media outlets, judges initially refused to look into the case, but the Paris prosecutor and Emily won their appeal to commence a trial. The officers are now facing up to 20 years in prison.
