Two French Policemen on Trial for Alleged Gang Rape of Canadian Tourist

The incident reportedly took place at a small Irish pub near 36 Quai des Orfevres, the most famous police headquarters in France – home to the Police Judiciaire de Paris, in 2014.

Two French policemen from the prestigious Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) are going on trial on charges of raping a Canadian tourist near the Paris police headquarters.

The woman, identified only by her first name as Emily, claims that she met a group of officers from the so-called “Anti-Gang Brigade” in an Irish pub in April 2014, and after several drinks, they invited her to take a tour of the world-famous police headquarters, often featured in crime movies.

After Emily followed the men to the site, they allegedly raped her several times.

According to French media outlets, judges initially refused to look into the case, but the Paris prosecutor and Emily won their appeal to commence a trial. The officers are now facing up to 20 years in prison.