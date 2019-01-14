Kherson Court Rejects Vyshinsky's Appeal Over Arrest Extension - Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An appeal court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson has rejected the request of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky regarding his arrest extension, his lawyer Andriy Domansky told Sputnik on Monday.

"The court has rejected the appeal. The [city] court's decision has been left unchanged," Domansky said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15 on suspicion of supporting the breakaway republics of Donbass and on treason charges. The maximum penalty for such offense is 15 years of imprisonment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest was politically motivated, adding that the incident demonstrated an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Ukrainian authorities targeting journalists who were just doing their jobs.

On December 27, the Kherson city court extended Vyshinsky's detention until January 27. The defense asked the court to release Vyshinsky, with Domansky personally pledging for him.