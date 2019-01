Last week, British Prime Minister Theresa May warned lawmakers that if they failed to back her plan for leaving the EU on 15 January, the consequences will be catastrophic.

Tomorrow, the British House of Commons will vote on a proposed Brexit deal that was agreed upon with Brussels in November. Less than 11 weeks remain until the UK is slated to part ways with the 27 remaining member states of the union.

Despite May reportedly expecting to lose the vote, she has decided to deliver a key Brexit speech at a Stroke-on-Trent factory, one day before the groundbreaking vote takes place.

