Register
13:09 GMT +314 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi government forces gesture from their vehicles in the village of Mohammadi, a few miles north of Hit, in Iraq's western province of Anbar on March 18, 2016

    Iraqi Corporal Posing With Daesh Terrorist's Severed Head Penalised in Finland

    © AFP 2018 / MOADH AL-DULAIMI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    214

    An Iraqi resident in Finland was found guilty of war crimes for posing with a severed head of a Daesh* terrorist while making a victory sign with his fingers during military service in his home country.

    An Iraqi man, who has served in the Iraqi Army for over a decade, has been given a conditional sentence of eighteen months by the Helsinki District Court for having beheaded a Daesh terrorist and posed with human remains, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    The man served as a corporal in the Iraqi Army's 24th Brigade from 2003-2015. In the final stage of his service period, his unit was fighting Daesh, whose self-proclaimed "caliphate" took control of large swathes of territory in parts of the Middle East.

    In March 2015, the Iraqi Army launched an offensive operation against Daesh in the Anbar district of Iraq.

    During the offensive, which resulted in a major victory for the Iraqi Army, the man, now a Finnish resident, cut off the head of a Daesh terrorist with a knife and posed with it, while brandishing a victory sign, the Finnish court established.

    The action was recorded by his peers, and the video was later shared on Facebook, together with pictures of the corporal posing in front of burning corpses and their remains.

    READ MORE: Danish Man Who Fought Daesh Gets Slapped With 'Absurd' Prison Sentence

    While the victim of the barbaric act was established, one billion viewers have potentially been able to see the grisly video and the photographs.

    According to the district court, the former Iraqi corporal acted in an inhumane way, degrading, humiliating and violating the honour of the victims.

    The man himself denied the crime, claiming, among other things, that he didn't upload the pictures on Facebook.

    The verdict left Yle readers nonplussed, with some taking to the comments section to vent their bewilderment. Some found the punishment "rather mild", calling for the penalty scale to be reviewed.

    Another reader wondered what the motivation for the penalty he found exceptionally low was. "A man who is capable of cutting people's heads like this shouldn't be able to walk free", he added, wondering whether Finland had taken a cue from its neighbour Sweden, which he called a "humanitarian double-thinking nation".

    Yet another reader wryly wondered whether a Finnish Army soldier would have received the same punishment for similar behaviour.

    After a gruelling war over several years, in which tens of thousands of people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, Daesh's "caliphate" was effectively obliterated. Following major territorial losses by Daesh since 2015 in both Syria and Iraq, victory over Daesh has been declared by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and most recently US President Donald Trump.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Denmark Puzzled Over Homesick Jihadi Who Posed With Severed Heads
    Sweden Sentences Iraqi Man Posing With Severed Heads for 'Facebook War Crimes'
    Tags:
    terrorism, war crimes, Daesh, Scandinavia, Iraq, Middle East, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse