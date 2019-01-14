Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Missed Kate’s BDay Amid Royal Rift Rumours - Reports

After a short break for the holiday, netizens are back to discussing an alleged feud between the Princes’ wives. Although both couples showed a united front during the traditional Christmas service with the Queen, the reported absence of the Sussexes at a more intimate party has fuelled further speculation.

The rumours about the rift in the Royal Family flared up anew as the Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry and his wife, former US actress Meghan Markle, did not attended a party for the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, who celebrated her 37th birthday with her husband William and close friends last week. The bash reportedly took place at the Cambridges’ Norfolk country residence, Anmer Hall.

In contrast to Meghan and Harry, who are awaiting the birth of their first child, the guest list included Kate’s friend Emilia Jardine-Paterson, who played hockey with her at college and became a godmother to Prince George, Emilia’s husband, Princess Charlotte’s godmother Laura Meade, also accompanied by her spouse, and their Norfolk friends, the Carters.

The article tickled Royal fans’ nerves with the headline asking if Meghan was NFI and claiming that she “didn't get an invite”. Netizens, who followed the alleged rift between the two royals, eagerly picked up on the new development and rushed headlong into new debates on the matter.

Some dismissed the “revelations” as unworthy and slammed the newspaper.

So Kate had a birthday party

— Obviously William was present + 3 friends of Kate

— The Queen was at Balmoral

— Charles and Camilla busy nowhere near from there

— there were no Yorks, no Wessexes, No Philips or any other member there



*Do you really think this "affect" Meghan? — LiberianGirl 🌻 (@troubleshade) 13 января 2019 г.

This muck-raking paper is determined to invent anything to discredit these people. It has no way of knowing what goes on between Kate and Meghan so it invents and in my opinion slanders both parties. It should concentrate on delivering news not bags of horse manure. — Buffbill277 (@buffbill277) 13 января 2019 г.

​Somehow feminism came up in the comments.

I dunno guys. This whole Kate vs Meghan rumour garbage just feels like the ultimate reminder of why the world needs feminism. — Lia (@liakiessling) 14 января 2019 г.

​Others joked about being in league with Meghan and missing the celebration as well.

Neither was I. — @caroleann (@CaroleAnn1982) 14 января 2019 г.

​Team Meghan fiercely defended their icon.

​Others stood up for William and Kate.

How do the papers think creating stories of how "Kate didn't invite Meghan to her BDay party" or how "William purposely avoided Meghan at church" make Meghan look bad.



In fact, they make Will and Kate look like immature assholes. Try again! — Amanda The Godmother (@Royal_Realness) 13 января 2019 г.

​Incidentally, ahead of Kate Middleton’s birthday, The Sun reported that the Duchess of Sussex was allegedly preparing a "touching gift" for her sister-in-law. Last year, Meghan Markle, who was at the time dating Prince Harry, reportedly gave a sweet "dream diary" to Kate, which she liked.

Over the last year, numerous reports in UK tabloids have claimed that the Royal Family has been driven apart by a family feud. One of them suggested that American actress-turned-duchess Markle left Kate Middleton in tears over her demanding nature during a dress fitting for Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

It has also been rumoured that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving out of Kensington Palace, where they have been living alongside Prince William's family ever since they got engaged in 2017, to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate. In early December, The Sun also reported that Meghan and Harry had turned down an invitation to spend Christmas at Kate and Will's; they instead stayed at the Queen's Norfolk estate in Sandringham, however they still reunited with Prince William and his wife for a Christmas Day service.