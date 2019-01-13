Avalanche Kills at Least 3 German Skiers in Austrian Alps - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Three skiers from southern Germany have died and a fourth is missing after an avalanche swept across a slope of the Austrian Alps, police told Bavarian media on Sunday.

The bodies of the three men – aged 32, 36, and 57 – were found on Saturday night on a closed piste near the Lech ski resort, the newspaper Merkursaid.

© REUTERS / Andreas Gebert Send in Snow Tanks! German Army Deployed to Rescue Trapped Locals After Avalanche - Reports

A search for the unaccounted 28-year-old man had to be stopped due to heavy snow.

Record snowfall has been reported in the Alps for over a week. On the German side, an avalanche cut off the municipality of Balderschwang, stranding some 2,000 residents and tourists.

Bavarian police said Sunday that the Riedberg mountain pass had been closed after an avalanche warning. Power lines were not damaged, the paper said, adding the trapped people had enough supplies.