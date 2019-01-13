DEXIT: German Right-Wingers Mull How Germany Could Follow UK and Leave EU

The Alternative for Germany party, which has had a Eurosceptic agenda since its foundation, has included a “Dexit” clause in its programme for the upcoming European parliamentary elections, outlining the conditions under which Germany could leave the EU.

After several days of debate, Alternative for Germany’s party convention in the Saxon town of Riesa dedicated to forming a programme for the 2019 European elections has reportedly articulated how they could set a Dexit scenario in motion.

In the programme, they included a provision stipulating that Germany should either exit the EU or that the bloc be dissolved altogether and another economic community founded, if their reform proposals for the existing union are not implemented within a reasonable timeframe. They insist, however, that the decision be made in a referendum.

​The issue has prompted fierce discussion within the party. One of the AfD’s chairmen, Joerg Meuthen, distanced from the anti-EU stance and pointed out that they just want to return the bloc to its original form, as the AfD claims that the union is "developing into an undemocratic structure".

The party meeting has been met by anti-AfD protests, with 1,300 people gathering in front of the sports arena where the convention is being held, carrying banners with slogans reading "racism is not an alternative".

Britain voted for leaving the EU in a referendum in 2016. Since then, the government, led by Theresa May, has been struggling to forge a departure deal, with the Parliament yet to vote on the agreement. The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29.