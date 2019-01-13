UK PM May: Failure to Back Her Brexit Plan Would Be ‘Catastrophic’

British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned lawmakers that if they fail to back her plan for leaving the EU, the consequences will be catastrophic.

In her plea for support two days before the parliament’s vote, May said lawmakers must not let down the people who voted for Brexit, Reuters reported.

“Doing so would be a catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy,” May said. “So my message to Parliament this weekend is simple: it is time to forget the games and do what is right for our country.”

Earlier on Friday UK foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said Brexit might not happen at all if May’s deal was defeated.

Although the British Prime Minister had postponed the vote which had originally been set for December in order to get enough lawmakers from her own party or others to back the deal she has made with Brussels, she is still reportedly expected to lose the vote. The Sunday Times reported, citing a senior government source, that some of the rebel lawmakers were planning to wrest control of the legislative agenda away from May in order to suspend or delay Brexit.

Britain is expected to leave the European Union on March 29, with the parliament yet to vote on a final departure deal.