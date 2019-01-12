Rage Across France: Over 100 Arrested in 'Yellow Vests' Protests (PHOTO, VIDEO)

More than 100 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday in the ninth weekend of so-called "yellow vests" protests, which have been rocking the country since November.
Protesters called for French President Emmanuel Macron’s resignation and pelted police officers with bottles, improvised projectiles and flares, while officers responded with tear gas and water cannons.
🇫🇷 [DIRECT] — #Paris Affrontement en cours sur les #ChampsElysées, projectiles contre gaz lacrymogènes. #GiletsJaunes #ActeIX #12Janvier pic.twitter.com/NJpkayKF7Q— La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) 12 января 2019 г.
#Paris Use of tear gas and water cannon on #GiletsJaunes in front of Arc De Triomphe #Acte9 #Yellowvests #ActeIX pic.twitter.com/n0lKcll6Lz— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) 12 января 2019 г.
Ein klassischer Samstag in #Paris— EHA News — Deutsch (@eha_deutsch) 12 января 2019 г.
Diese Aufnahmen sind garnicht so fremd. #GiletsJaunes #Frankreich pic.twitter.com/LLxdY4JR5v
C'est le paysage politique et social du gouvernement.— Will García (@WillGarciaT) 12 января 2019 г.
une obscurité entoure les solutions pour le bien-être social.
l'histoire n'oublie pas….¡!#GiletsJaunes #ParisProtest #Paris #France #Macron pic.twitter.com/pepC1FlFyF
The detainees were busted for "participating in a group for the purpose to commit violence", carrying prohibited weapons and violence toward law enforcement officers.
PARIS — Heurts en cours sur les #ChampsElysees: plusieurs arrestations musclées #GiletsJaunes #ActeIX #Acte9 #12janvier #12janvier2019 pic.twitter.com/6UskJEqKaO— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 12 января 2019 г.
A group of some 200 protesters also reportedly staged a protest near Macron’s villa in Calais. According to AFP, the rally was relatively calm despite some protesters throwing projectiles at the police, with two protesters being subsequently arrested.
Authorities mobilised a total of 80,000 police officers to counter protests across the country, with 5,000 being deployed in Paris alone.
Le dictateur #Macron a armé ses milices! Des CRS se baladent avec des FUSILS D'ASSAUT!!#ActeIX #Paris #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests #ViolencesPolicières #Acte9 pic.twitter.com/ThbjLAb2do— LarryLeChanceux 🍀 (@LarryLeChanceux) 12 января 2019 г.
Earlier in the day, the BFMTV broadcaster reported that some 32,000 people took to the streets in nationwide anti-government protests.
- Yellow Vests protest in Paris. 12 January© Sputnik / Julien Mattia
- Yellow Vests protest in Paris. 12 January© Sputnik / Julien Mattia
- Almost 200 people joined a protest against social disparities in LatviaSputnik
- Participant of the Yellow Vests protest in Paris© Sputnik / Julien Mattia
- French police during the Yellow Vests protest in Paris© Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikove
- Yellow Vests protest in Paris. 12 January© Sputnik / Juliene Mattia
- Yellow Vests protest in Paris. 12 January© Sputnik / Julien Mattia
- Yellow Vests protest in Paris. 12 January© Sputnik / Julien Mattia
- Yellow Vests protest in Paris© Sputnik / Julien Mattia
- French police during the Yellow Vests protest in Paris© Sputnik / Julien Mattia
An estimated 5,000 people demonstrated in Bourges in the country's centre, according to local police, while between 800 and 1,000 took to the streets in the southern city of Nimes to protest high living costs.
#GiletsJaunes protest: #Bordeauxpic.twitter.com/dVZsHys8Oo— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 12 января 2019 г.
#GiletsJaunes protest #Paris— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) 12 января 2019 г.
Mainstream media: 'Just a few protesters'pic.twitter.com/2k0b9pexUD
The ‘yellow vests’ protests, aptly named after the reflective jacket all drivers in France are required to carry in their vehicles, began in mid-November, sparked by concerns over an impending gas and diesel tax hike.
While Paris has since scrapped the proposed tax increase, the protests have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.
