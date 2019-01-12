Protest Action Against Social Inequality in Latvia Takes Place in Center of Riga

RIGA (Sputnik) - Almost 200 people joined a protest against social disparities in Latvia, which took place in the center of the country's capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported Saturday.

The event was organized by the Latvian Russian Union and was attended by the union's co-Chairwoman, former member of the European Parliament Tatjana Zdanoka and Miroslavs Mitrofanovs, a member of the European Parliament. Protesters gathered at the Dome Square and passed by the building of the country's parliament, the Sejm, heading to the Presidential Palace.

A representative of the Latvian Russian Union told Sputnik that Latvia should eradicate its three main problems — social inequality, crisis of the public authority and official corruption. Moreover, it is crucial for the country to abandon the educational reform that implies children studying in national minority schools to be taught in Latvian.