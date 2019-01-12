Over 30,000 Join Yellow Vests Protests Across France - Reports

According to the broadcaster, 32,000 people were attending the protests across France and 8,000 in Paris as of 2:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).
The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the yellow vests have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.
The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.
