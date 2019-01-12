WATCH LIVE: Thousands March in London to Protest PM May's Deal, Brexit Chaos

The Saturday rally comes ahead of a looming vote on PM May's Brexit deal in the House of Commons; the agreement has already been branded a failure and lost cause by cross-party politicians.

Thousands of British demonstrators took to the streets of London on 12 January, seemingly inspired by the French Yellow Vests protests, according to the Daily Express.

The People's Assembly Against Austerity organised the protest in an attempt to express Brits' indignation towards the situation in parliament, sparked by UK Prime Minister Theresa May' Brexit deal.

On 15 January, PM Theresa May will present her deal before parliament, putting it to a vote. If the House of Commons votes down her deal, Britain will move a step closer towards a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union (EU) in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by March 2019 — the Article 50 deadline.

