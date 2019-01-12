Loud Explosion Hits Central Paris, Injuries Reported (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A bakery on the Rue de Trévise, a street in central Paris, caught fire after the blast. The explosion occurred around 9am local time.

A huge explosion hit a bakery on the Rue de Trévise, a street in the 9th district of Paris this morning, causing many injuries, BFMTV reported. This street is located in the heart of France's capital, near the famed Grands Boulevards and the Musée Grévin, a wax museum.

🔴 #intervention en cours des @PompiersParis pour un incendie dans un commerce suivi d’une forte explosion rue de Trévise dans le 9ème. Évitez le secteur et laissez le passage aux véhicules de secours — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) January 12, 2019

Police have urged residents to avoid the area.

​​According to a preliminary report, the explosion occurred due to a gas leak and has nothing with the ongoing yellow vest protests in Paris, the broadcaster added.

🔴 FLASH — Forte #explosion rue de Trévise, dans le 9e arrondissement de Paris ➡ https://t.co/aaG6asw73Z pic.twitter.com/vxToBxuK9l — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) January 12, 2019

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, a bakery caught fire after the blast. The emergency services have arrived at the scene.

