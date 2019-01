France's 'yellow vests' are demonstrating for the ninth weekend in a row. Last Saturday, around 50,000 protesters demonstrated on the streets of various French cities.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that a new bill aimed at tackling violent protests would be put to a vote in the French parliament next month.

The wave of so-called Yellow Vests rallies (named after the reflective garment French drivers are required to have in their vehicles) started in mid-November.

