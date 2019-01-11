New Georgian President Says Time Not Right to Mend Diplomatic Ties With Russia

TBILISI (Sputnik) - Georgia’s newly-elected President Salome Zourabichvili said Friday conditions were not right for restoring diplomatic ties with Russia after they broke off over a decade ago.

"I do not see prerequisites for resuming diplomatic relations or other types of dialogue [with Russia]. I think it is impossible without involvement and approval of our main partners," she told reporters.

Zourabichvili, the first woman to lead the Caucasus nation, stressed she did not know how things would turn out in the long run, adding much could change during her six-year term.

READ MORE: Swearing In: First Female President of Georgia Takes the Reins

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia were severed in 2008, shortly after Moscow recognized the independence of Georgia’s two breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.