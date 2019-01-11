Register
19:13 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Home Secretary Amber Rudd delivers her keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2016.

    Amber Rudd Scraps 'Two-Child Policy' for 15,000 Families on Universal Credit

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK government will no longer cap benefits for thousands of British families after Work and Pensions backtracked on its universal credit programme.

    Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd scrapped plans to cap benefits to 15,000 families with more than two children, stating that exemptions would apply to children born before the system was launched in 2017 to ensure it was "compassionate and fair". 

    Some groups such as the Child Poverty Action Group have lauded the gesture as "fantastically good news", but stated that the policy should cover all families. Claimants can usually receive £231.67 per child, per month. 

    Instead of authorising the transfer of three million people from the old benefits system, the government will also pilot 10,000 claimants on the universal credit process. 

    The British flag is seen at half mast.
    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    Charities Banned From Criticizing UK Work Department's Universal Credit System - Reports
    "I'm making a number of changes to our welfare system to make sure that it delivers on the intent which is to be a safety net and also to be a compassionate and fair system helping people into work," Ms. Rudd told the BBC 4's Today programme.

    She added: "We have listened to people. We know they want more individual assistance either with getting payments more regularly or having payments made direct to landlords." 

    "These elements, which could help universal credit work more helpfully for individuals receiving it, are what I'm going to be changing," she said. 

    ​Former Work and Pensions secretary Esther McVey announced changes to prevent claimants from waiting unduly for vital funding as the government started a "controlled migration" process. 

    READ MORE: Universal Credit 'Managed Migration' Causing Spike in Food Bank Use — Report

    But Labour has slammed the move, stating it "does not go far enough". 

    "The rigid assessment system cannot cope with something as basic as incomes that fluctuate from month to month", Margaret Greenwood MP, Labour's Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary said.  

    "The High Court's ruling confirms once again that Universal Credit is failing people on low pay and pushing many into hardship simply because of when their payday falls.

    Related:

    Charities Banned From Criticizing UK's Universal Credit System - Reports
    'Britain Is Broken' Rally to Demand Snap Elections, End to Austerity – Activist
    Leadsom, Rudd Prepare for Post-Brexit Chaos With Rival 'Backstops'
    Expert Explains Consequences of Amber Rudd Resignation Amid Windrush Scandal
    Tags:
    universal credit, extreme poverty, unemployment benefits, social benefits, poverty, Child Poverty Action Group, British Labour Party, UK Department for Work and Pensions, Esther McVey, Margaret Greenwood, Amber Rudd, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse