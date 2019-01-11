Laying the Smackdown: Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson Blasts 'Snowflake Generation'

The household name has gone from delivering his signature wrestling move, ‘the people’s elbow,’ to foes in the ring to becoming the world’s highest paid actor. Now, he has taken on a new vocation: slamming the politically correct.

Former World renowned wrestler, Dwayne Johnson, has mocked the "snowflake generation" for "looking for reasons to be offended" by everything.

In an exclusive interview with Britain's 'Daily Star' tabloid, the former heavyweight champion of world wrestler, well-known by his stage name 'The Rock,' has said that while there are positives to the current social permissiveness of western society, there are also small cliques of the politically correct who, he said, are "actually putting us backward."

It's the GLORIFICATION OF VICTIMIZATION!!! — Stephanie T 🌹 (@StephanieT313) 11 January 2019

​"I don't have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it — that's democracy" Johnson said.



"So many good people fought for freedom and equality — but this generation are looking for reasons to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended — and that is not what so many great men and woman fought for," he added.

Generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.” pic.twitter.com/dX5i2P5Zg8 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 11 January 2019

​Yet, Johnson's message is not entirely one of doom and gloom. He acknowledged in his interview that indeed the world has come a long way, and for the better.

"We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want."



The muscle-bound superstar went on to say that while "that can only be a good thing," the status-quo is being dragged backward by what he described as "generation snowflake or whatever you want to call them."

Hey, @theRock, you made the front page of Fox News, congrats! pic.twitter.com/31gFiUKTWD — Rodrigo Perez 📽🎞📺 (@YrOnlyHope) 11 January 2019

​A number of recent examples of what some term as 'political correctness gone mad' include attempts to rename 'gingerbread men' to 'gingerbread people' after groups of so-called activists argued that the former was sexist in nature.