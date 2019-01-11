'Patients With Male Anatomy Shouldn't Be in Women's Wards': NHS Trans Debate

Despite an official directive produced nearly a decade ago, eliminating mixed-sex accommodation in English hospitals, thousands of breaches still occur in Britain every year, including cases of transgender patients before they have begun transition.

An investigation has discovered that the National Health Service (NHS) in Britain is unable to identify the number of transgender people accepted to wards of opposite sex because official records would register them under their "preferred sex."

One NHS trust even advises medical staff to check if a female victim of sexual assault is against sharing facilities with a transgender person who may be biologically or legally male.

The revised Operating Framework for 2010- 2011 made it clear that NHS organisations are expected to eliminate mixed-sex accommodation, except where it is in the overall best interest of the patient, or reflects their personal choice.

A Conservative MP, David Davies, has backed the need for single sex medical facilities

"It's quite right that a Conservative government made a commitment to end mixed sex wards. People with male bodies should be on male wards," Mr. Davies said.

A UKIP London Assembly member, David Kurten, also argued against mixed sex accommodation among medical patients.

"Hospital wards are no place to push fringe transgender ideology which risks the safety and well-being of sick patients. If a person has male anatomy and chromosomes they are a man, and they should not be placed in women's wards," Mr. Kurten argued.

Some consider the current legislation with regard to the rights of transgender patients a "mess."

"If you aren't even considering other groups in your equality impact assessments, your policy cannot be lawful,' said Amanda Jones, a barrister at Great James Street Chambers in London.

Despite the official rules, breaches still take place in English hospitals. Providers of NHS-funded healthcare reported 2,058 mixed accommodation breaches during November 2018, compared to 1,117 in November 2017.

A heated debate unravelled online, with arguments for and against access for transgender patients self-identifying as women to female wards.

Its bad enough that the world is being forced into excepting the fantasy of the transgender world,that we now have to be forced into accommodating this fantasy through the NHS.

I've read that the NHS is now allowing men to have cervical smears. Really when will this madness end. — Sammie Cossar (@CossarSammie) January 11, 2019​

Trans rights do not top the right of women to an all female ward at a time when they are at their most vulnerable. — carol (@cpenguina) January 11, 2019​

It's not transphobic to correctly name somebody's biological sex



I've seen articles stating that males can die when given blood from females who have given birth so there are definite differences that are medically important.



We can support trans people without denying reality — Carl Brown (@CarlBrown1975) January 11, 2019​

😳How sad that we're having to accept very uncomfortable situations, or risk the wrath of a very small group in our society. In other situations, it would be referred to as bullying. — Arthurlea Lady (@arthurlealady) January 11, 2019​

The numbers are not high, since being transgender or presenting or identifying oneself openly as transgender is extraordinarily rare, and so the number of cases I've personally been involved with can be counted on the fingers of one hand… — Dr Adrian Harrop 🏳️‍🌈 (@DrAdrianHarrop) January 11, 2019​

This is just yet another example of the institutionally transphobic media looking to place blame for an isolated incident — the account of which cannot even be confirmed to be true — upon a small and marginalised community of people. — Dr Adrian Harrop 🏳️‍🌈 (@DrAdrianHarrop) January 11, 2019​

As well as monitoring and reporting all unjustified mixing of sleeping accommodation, the NHS is also required to monitor all justified mixing in sleeping accommodation, all mixed-sex sharing of bathroom / toilet facilities (including passing through accommodation or toilet/bathroom facilities used by the opposite gender), and all mixed provision of day space in mental health units at a local level.