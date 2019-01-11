Dutch Man Ends Up in Hospital After Lying on Grenade Over Two Hours - Reports

A Dutch man bravely covered the grenade with his body, in order prevent the threatening device from causing excessive damage if it exploded, according to the Netherlands-based site NLTimes.

The Netherlands' resident has been hospitalised with hypothermia after he found a bomb and reportedly spent two and a half hours lying on top of it in the small city of Venlo early Thursday morning, according to the Dutch media.

After discovering the explosive device, police evacuated approximately 120 people on Veestraat, a city street.

Commenting on the man's action, the fire department said that he'd decided to lay on the device to prevent it from causing excessive damage if it detonated.

Experts concluded that the device was a high-explosive grenade dating back to the Second World War. Once it was removed from the site, the evacuated people were allowed to return to their homes in the neighbourhood.