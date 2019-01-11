Register
05:29 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman

    Beijing Working on Response to Prague Calling Huawei Threat – President Zeman

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) – China is preparing to take response measures in reaction to the claims of the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NCISA) that Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei represents a threat to national security, Czech President Milos Zeman said.

    "According to information which some of the [Czech] government members have, China is preparing some response measures, which may affect several areas, after this campaign against the Huawei company," Zeman said as aired by the TVBarrandov broadcaster.

    Visitors walk past the stand of Huawei during PT/EXPO COMM CHINA 2014 in Beijing, China, 27 September 2014
    © East News / Imaginechina
    Czech Agencies, Companies to Face Audit Over Use of Huawei Products - Babis
    Zeman suggested that China’s possible actions might affect the interests of carmaker Skoda Auto and the PPF investment group. The president recalled that during his visit to China in November, Skoda Auto concluded a major investment agreement with the Asian country.

    "If China decides to limit its support for these investment activities, it will negatively affect not only this company [Skoda Auto] but the whole car industry and the Czech economy as a whole," Zeman pointed out.

    The president also suggested that an agreement between Huawei and PPF on the creation of a 5G network in the Czech Republic might also be damaged by the potential retaliatory measures by Beijing.

    Zeman’s remarks followed a statement of Dusan Navratil, the director of NCISA, who warned mobile networks against cooperation with Huawei and ZTE, citing their alleged cooperation with Chinese security services. Moreover, the Czech Security Intelligence Service (BIS) has suggested that the activities of Chinese security services, particularly in the area of commercial espionage, have boosted in the country.

    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    iFlubbed: Two Huawei Employees Punished for Posting Company Tweet From iPhone (PHOTO)
    The president suggested that by their statements, NCISA and BIS put Prague’s economic interests in jeopardy, noting the security services had not presented any proof to support their claims.

    READ MORE: Chinese Envoy Accuses Canada of ‘White Supremacy' in Huawei Arrest Case

    On Monday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech government had instructed the authorities to analyze the risks related to the use of computer software produced by Huawei and ZTE. Babis said that the checks would affect 160 leading government agencies, as well as private and state-run companies.

    Huawei has recently faced allegations that it had been linked to the Chinese government. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States have banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts.

    Related:

    Canada Demands China Release Citizens Amid Huawei Row
    India's 5G Invitation to Huawei May Signal Turn in Bilateral Economic Ties
    'Huawei, China’s Pioneer in the High Tech World, Became the Bullseye' – Scholar
    Academics Explain Why Huawei Found Itself in 'Five Eyes' Cross Hairs
    Tags:
    Huawei, Andrej Babis, Milos Zeman, China, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse