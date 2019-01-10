Fundraiser Collects Over $1Mln for Law Enforcers Injured in Yellow Vests Riots

PARIS (Sputnik) - An online fundraising platform has raised more than a million euros ($1.15 million) for French law enforcement officers who were injured during the "Yellow vests" protests.

A money pot on Leetchi.com, which now has 1,119, 913 euros, was created by Renaud Muselier, the president of France's southeastern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region.

"For more than eight weeks, our law enforcement officers have been overexposed. Those who put their lives in danger to protect ours and enforce order in France are facing an absolutely intolerable wave of violence and hatred," a text on the fundraising website read.

The wave of the so-called yellow vests protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French cars — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the yellow vests have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.

