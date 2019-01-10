UK Security Chiefs Warn May's Brexit Deal ‘Threaten National Security’ - Reports

The letter from Sir Richard Dearlove, "obtained" by Sky News, allegedly suggested the Brexit proposal by the Prime Minister Theresa May "abrogates" Britain's security and places aspects of it in "foreign hands".
"Theresa May's Brexit deal threatens national security" — ex-MI6 Chief Sir Richard Dearlove. https://t.co/6a24Y7wkau— Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) January 10, 2019
Reactions followed after the announcement that Sir Richard Dearlove and the former Chief of Defence Staff Lord Guthrie suggested the Brexit deal debated by UK lawmakers "will threaten the national security of the country in fundamental ways."
When you say "obtained", what does this mean? Only I note that these organisations are meant to be capable of, well indeed, keeping things secret. So either they are not doing this well, or someone said to Sky News, " 'ere, come look at this".— The Modern Aurelius (@modernaurelius) January 10, 2019
