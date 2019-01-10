Register
17:24 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit supporters talk as they protest opposite the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018

    UK Government Accepts Plan-B Demand if Theresa May's Brexit Deal Rejected

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The UK government has agreed to respect terms within the Grieve Amendment, amid ongoing chaos and in-fighting over Parliament's meaningful vote set for 15 January aimed at helping MPs define Britain's uncertain Brexit future.

    Parliament passed the amendment on Wednesday, which demands the government to shape a plan B in three working days after the "meaningful" Brexit vote next Tuesday instead of 21 days as specified by UK law.

    "Of course the government will do so, the prime minister has shown her willingness to always return to this House at the first possible opportunity if there is anything to report in terms of our Brexit deal and we will continue to do so," House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said in response to an MPs question on Thursday.

    The deadline will be 21 January, as Parliament will not sit on the 18th.

    Calls for General Election

    UK Labour and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded that general elections to take place 'at the earliest opportunity' should Commons vote down UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

    A general election will take priority over a new referendum on Brexit, the opposition leader said, adding that Labour will vote against the Prime Minister's Brexit deal next Tuesday.

    "If a general election cannot be secured, then we will keep all options on the table, including the option of campaigning for a public vote," Mr. Corbyn told audiences in a speech in Wakefield, England. "But an election must be the priority. It is not only the most practical option, it is also the most democratic option."

    Corbyn also said that a new Labour government would not rule out extending the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, adding that "has to be time to negotiate".

    READ MORE: May, Corbyn Erupt Into Commons Sparring Match at PMQs, MPs Urge General Election

    "Moving into office at a period right up against the clock, there would need to be time for that negotiation," Corbyn said in answer to questions after a speech in Wakefield, northern England. "An extension would be a possibility, because clearly there has to be time to negotiate."

    MPs dealt the May Cabinet the first major defeat on Tuesday evening over finance spending after voting 303 to 296 in favour of the Cooper Amendment, which curbs government tax powers if the UK government leaves the EU without parliamentary approval. Cross-party support was given for the amendment after twenty Tory MPs, including former Cabinet ministers, rebelled against the beleaguered Prime Minister's Brexit deal.

    Related:

    May, Corbyn Erupt Into Commons Sparring Match at PMQs, MPs Urge General Election
    Anonymous Releases New Docs Detailing London's Info Projects Against Corbyn, RT
    Corbyn Urges May to Cut Parl't Christmas Break Short for Early Brexit Deal Vote
    Fake News in Review: Media Systematically Misrepresents Corbyn, Just Like Russia
    Tags:
    Brexit plan, Brexit impasse, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Grieve Amendment, Article 50, meaningful vote, Brexit, UK Labour Party, House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, Jeremy Corbyn, Dominic Grieve, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse