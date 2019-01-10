UK Lawmaker Vows to Request Probe Into Govt Secret Brexit Contracts - Reports

"It's not a secret that the government needs management consultants to help prepare for Brexit. But not to tell us what those consultants are doing, when they're being paid between £5m and £10m, is just crazy… I will be talking to the National Audit Office about this. We've talked to them before about other contracts and they have the ability to go into a contract and see, in details, what's involved. They will have to make a judgment about what is possible to reveal," Meg Hillier, the chair of the UK parliament's Public Accounts Committee told the SkyNews broadcaster on Thursday commenting on the revelations.
READ MORE: Scholar: Brexit Spirit Comes from Nostalgia for British Dominance in the World
She condemned the fact that the government failed to report back to the people about the state's actions just three months before the United Kingdom's planned departure from the European Union, stressing that the cabinet was spending taxpayers' money.
The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey and Company, Inc. United Kingdom, Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP and PA Consulting Services Limited were among the companies asked to provide consultancy services to facilitate the delivery of Brexit. None of the companies contacted by the SkyNews broadcaster commented on the Brexit-related deals so far.
The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29 with the parliament yet to vote on the final departure deal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)