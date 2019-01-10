Register
13:21 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    UK Lawmaker Vows to Request Probe Into Govt Secret Brexit Contracts - Reports

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The chair of the UK parliament's Public Accounts Committee, Hillier, said SkyNews that she would approach the National Audit Office with a request to probe the government's secret contracts with international consultancy firms for support for Brexit worth £75 million ($95.7 million).

    "It's not a secret that the government needs management consultants to help prepare for Brexit. But not to tell us what those consultants are doing, when they're being paid between £5m and £10m, is just crazy… I will be talking to the National Audit Office about this. We've talked to them before about other contracts and they have the ability to go into a contract and see, in details, what's involved. They will have to make a judgment about what is possible to reveal," Meg Hillier, the chair of the UK parliament's Public Accounts Committee told the SkyNews broadcaster on Thursday commenting on the revelations.

    READ MORE: Scholar: Brexit Spirit Comes from Nostalgia for British Dominance in the World

    She condemned the fact that the government failed to report back to the people about the state's actions just three months before the United Kingdom's planned departure from the European Union, stressing that the cabinet was spending taxpayers' money.

    A poster featuring a Brexit vote ballot
    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    Transatlantic Chaos Reaches UK as MPs Threaten Government Shutdown Over Brexit
    Earlier in the day, the SkyNews broadcaster reported that the UK government concluded nine major contracts with the world's leading consultancy companies worth 5-10 million pounds each, with none of the deals having been publicly announced by the country's officials. According to the news outlet, the information about the contracts brought into force in mid-2018 was placed on the government's official website only before Christmas.

    The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey and Company, Inc. United Kingdom, Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP and PA Consulting Services Limited were among the companies asked to provide consultancy services to facilitate the delivery of Brexit. None of the companies contacted by the SkyNews broadcaster commented on the Brexit-related deals so far.

    The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29 with the parliament yet to vote on the final departure deal.

    Related:

    Brexit Discussion Continues in UK Parliament (VIDEO)
    Scholar: Brexit Spirit Comes from Nostalgia for British Dominance in the World
    British MPs Say 3 Days Enough to Suggest Alternative If Brexit Deal Is Rejected
    Tags:
    audit, deal, probe, Brexit, Deloitte, McKinsey Global Institute, Ernst & Young, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse