French Air Force's Mirage 2000D Bomber Crashes in Eastern France – Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Mirage 2000D tactical bomber of the French Air Force crashed in eastern France on Wednesday after disappearing from radars, the debris of the aircraft have been already found, France 3 reported.

According to the France 3 broadcaster, a parachute has been found at the site of the crash. The search operation to find the crew members is ongoing, the TV channel added.

The bomber reportedly disappeared from radars at around 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on Wednesday morning after taking off from the Nancy-Ochey air base with two crew members aboard. It vanished when flying over the mountains in the eastern French region of Bourgogne-Franche-Comte, close to the country's border with Switzerland.

BREAKING Debris have been found but pilots (man and woman) are still missing https://t.co/GOmW21XmE6 — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) January 9, 2019

​The information about the bomber's disappearance was later confirmed by the French Defense Ministry. According to them, the bomber was carrying out a training flight when the incident occurred.