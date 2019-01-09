Register
20:33 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Speaker of The House of Commons John Bercow speaks at concert where The German Bundestag and British Parliament choirs performed together to commemorate WW1, in the House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2014

    Tory MPs Deride Speaker for 'Anti-Brexit' Bias With Wife's Bumper Sticker

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK House speaker John Bercow drew ire from rebel Tories accusing him of anti-Brexit bias after he backed an amendment allowing MPs to force a three-day ‘plan B' timeframe on UK prime minister Theresa May's criticised Brexit draft bill. Tory MPs mounted fresh attacks on the Speaker during PMQs on Wednesday using... a bumper sticker.

    Conservative MP and Remainer Dominic Grieve tabled an amendment forcing the government to return with alternative plans if MPs vote down Mrs. May's embattled draft plan on Brexit next week. 

    The amendment would give Eurosceptics an "unshakable conviction" that the Speaker was "no longer neutral", Tory MP Crispin Blunt said. Conservative Adam Holloway also accused the Speaker of anti-Brexit bias after a "Bollocks to Brexit" sticker was found on Mr. Bercow's car. 

    The Union flag is seen flapping in the wind in front of one of the faces of the Great Clock atop the landmark Elizabeth Tower that houses Big Ben at the Houses of Parliament where lawmakers are expected to vote in favour of joining air strikes against Islamic State (IS) militants in central London on 26 September, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Tired of Waiting: British MPs Say 3 Days Enough to Suggest Alternative If Brexit Deal Is Rejected
    "We've all noticed in recent months a sticker on your car making derogatory comments about Brexit," Mr. Holloway said, to the chagrin of MPs. "No — this is a serious point about partiality," Mr. Holloway continued. "Have you driven that car with the sticker there?"  

    But Mr. Bercow admitted that the sticker "belongs to my wife" and that Mr. Holloway had made a "factual error".  

    "That sticker on the subject of Brexit happens to be affixed to or in the windscreen of, my wife's car," Mr. Bercow said. "And I'm sure the Honourable Gentleman wouldn't' suggest for one moment that a wife is somehow the property or chattel of her husband?" 

    "She is entitled to her views: that sticker is not mine and that's the end of it," Speaker Bercow concluded. 

    Despite accusations from Conservative MPs over Brexit bias, Mr. Bercow reiterated he was a "champion the rights of members wishing to push their particular point of view on a range of issues". 

    READ MORE: May's 'Meaningless' Backstop Assurances 'Won’t Cut It' — DUP Brexit Spokesman

    "I have always been scrupulously fair to Brexiteers and Remainers alike as I have always been to people of different opinions on a miscellany of other issues," he said. "That has been the case, it is the case, it will continue to be the case."

    However, Mark Francois MP launched fresh accusations against Mr. Bercow, stating that he violated centuries of parliamentary convention by backing Mr. Grieve's amendment, which only ministers could change, he stated.  

    "I have never known any occasion when any speaker has over-ruled a motion of the House of Commons…" he said angrily.

    READ MORE: 70% of UK Parliamentarians Believe May Did Poor Job of Negotiating Brexit — Poll

    "You have said again and again you are a servant of this House," Mr. Francois shouted. "And we take you at your word. And I have heard you many times on points of order, when people have challenged you, saying ‘I cannot do X or Y because I am bound by a motion of the House'." 

    "You've done that multiple times in my experience. So why are you overriding a motion of the House today?" 

    No. 10 also joined the discussion with a spokesperson for the Prime Minister saying to reporters: "We are surprised the amendment was selected. The advice we received was that it would not be in order."

    This is not the first time Tory MPs have targeted the House Speaker, after several accused him of refusing to acknowledge Mr. Corbyn's comments where he allegedly called the Prime Minister a "stupid woman", with Andrea Leadsom and Sir Patrick McLoughlin leading the attacks.

    But Mr. Bercow assured that he had not heard or seen the comments and could not rule on the point of order, adding that it was incumbent on all MPs to "operate in accordance with its best conventions".

    Related:

    70% of UK Parliamentarians Believe May Did Poor Job of Negotiating Brexit - Poll
    British MPs Say 3 Days Enough to Suggest Alternative If Brexit Deal Is Rejected
    British MPs Engage in New Debate on May's Brexit Plan (VIDEO)
    May's 'Meaningless' Backstop Assurances 'Won’t Cut It' - DUP Brexit Spokesman
    Tags:
    points of order, Brexit plan, Brexit impasse, Brexiteers, Brexit deal, Brexit negotiations, Brexit 'deal or no deal', UK Houses of Parliament, Brexit, UK Parliament, Mark Francois, John Bercow, Andrea Leadsom, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse