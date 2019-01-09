UK Ministers, Airport Heads to Discuss Drone Incidents on Thursday - Reports

"The government will continue to work closely with a range of stakeholders from industry to explore technical solutions and improve security measures," The Telegraph reported, citing a spokeswoman for the UK Department for Transport.
READ MORE: Drone Sighted at Heathrow Airport, All Flights Grounded Indefinitely — Reports
The incident at Heathrow followed similar drone sightings that affected Gatwick airport for several days in December, disrupting Christmas plans for 140,000 travellers.
At the moment, police are reportedly seeking to establish whether the drone sightings at Heathrow and Gatwick airports are connected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)