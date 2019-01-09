UK Ministers, Airport Heads to Discuss Drone Incidents on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Aviation Minister Liz Sugg and Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace will meet with the heads of country's key airports on Thursday to discuss the situation regarding the recent drone sightings that have disrupted hundreds of flights, according to The Telegraph.

"The government will continue to work closely with a range of stakeholders from industry to explore technical solutions and improve security measures," The Telegraph reported, citing a spokeswoman for the UK Department for Transport.

READ MORE: Drone Sighted at Heathrow Airport, All Flights Grounded Indefinitely — Reports

The announcement comes after London's Heathrow Airport had to halt departure flights on Tuesday as a precaution after a drone was spotted nearby. Flights resumed later that day.

The incident at Heathrow followed similar drone sightings that affected Gatwick airport for several days in December, disrupting Christmas plans for 140,000 travellers.

At the moment, police are reportedly seeking to establish whether the drone sightings at Heathrow and Gatwick airports are connected.