17:28 GMT +309 January 2019
    A general view of Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain October 11, 2016

    UK Ministers, Airport Heads to Discuss Drone Incidents on Thursday - Reports

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth/File Photo
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Aviation Minister Liz Sugg and Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace will meet with the heads of country's key airports on Thursday to discuss the situation regarding the recent drone sightings that have disrupted hundreds of flights, according to The Telegraph.

    "The government will continue to work closely with a range of stakeholders from industry to explore technical solutions and improve security measures," The Telegraph reported, citing a spokeswoman for the UK Department for Transport.

    Police officers stand near equipment on the rooftop of a building at London Gatwick Airport, south of London, on December 21, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Ben Stansall
    Gatwick, Heathrow Airports Order Military Anti-Drone Gear - Reports
    The announcement comes after London's Heathrow Airport had to halt departure flights on Tuesday as a precaution after a drone was spotted nearby. Flights resumed later that day.

    The incident at Heathrow followed similar drone sightings that affected Gatwick airport for several days in December, disrupting Christmas plans for 140,000 travellers.

    At the moment, police are reportedly seeking to establish whether the drone sightings at Heathrow and Gatwick airports are connected.

    Tags:
    flight disruption, drone, Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom
