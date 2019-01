A five-metre-high avalanche reached the streets of the Bavarian community of Marktschellenberg, Focus reported, citing police.

Police, fire and mountain rescue services arrived at the scene. No one was hurt. A specially-trained dog was used to look through the debris.

"Until now, there was no threat of avalanches in this area, we were somewhat taken aback," a police spokesman said.

Authorities also had to close roads and train lines because of heavy snowfall in Bavaria.