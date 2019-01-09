British MPs Say 3 Days Enough to Suggest Alternative If Brexit Deal Is Rejected

Patience in the Houses of Parliament is running out, as a group of MPs, including the shadow Brexit secretary, have made a bid to see the Prime Minister Theresa May return for a vote on Brexit if her current proposal is rejected much sooner than initially planned.

British lawmakers from both major parties, including Theresa May's own Tory party, suggested that the PM should have no more than 3 sitting days — as opposed to 21 days — for a meaningful vote in the event of her current Brexit deal being defeated on 15 January.

"In the event of the motion under Section 13(1)(b) being negatived or amended so as to be negatived, a Minister of the Crown shall table within three sitting days a motion under Section 13, considering the process of exiting the European Union under Article 50," the bid reads.

Significant Amdt to the business of the House motion from Grieve & x-party group which in the event of the deal being defeated on 15 Jan would ensure that the PM has to come back for a further meaningful vote within 3 sitting days, rather than the 21+7 sitting days under S.13 pic.twitter.com/spYDeyt4ww — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) January 9, 2019​

According to the shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, the proposed amendment has Labour's full support.

If the Prime Minister's Brexit deal is rejected, Parliament must decide what happens next. This amendment has Labour's full support. https://t.co/aWs9vSBgyp — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 9, 2019​

If approved, the amendment will alter the so-called business motion, which sets out the procedure for the debate and vote on May's deal.

The Parliament returned to the Brexit debate, with the PM taking questions from the lawmakers on Wednesday.

When asked whether she would consider if she loses debate next Tuesday the step of delaying or revoking Article 50.

and did she answer? no, she did not — sean (@howardthedolph1) January 9, 2019​

Ken Clarke says he will back the PMs deal, doubts it will pass, but says there is no majority for anything apart from avoiding No Deal so she should extend or revoke A50 — PM doesn't really answer on that bit but says there'll be extra powers for Parliament in phase 2 — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) January 9, 2019​

The amendment proposed by Keir Starmer the like-minded lawmakers would add pressure on the PM, who is likely to face defeat in the parliament, as large numbers of MPs oppose her EU exit plan.

