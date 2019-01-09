Poland And Italy Agree to Boost EU's External Border

The announcement came after bilateral talks between Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Polish Minister of Interior and Administration Joachim Brudzinski, which took place during Salvini's visit to Poland.

Polish Minister of Interior and Administration Joachim Brudzinski announced that Warsaw and Rome have agreed on strengthening the European Union's external border.

Salvini echoed this in a statement that both sides wish to work on changing Europe.

"Poland and Italy will be part of the new spring of Europe, the renaissance of European values," Salvini said during a press conference with Poland's Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski.

"The Europe that will come to form in June (after May's European Parliament elections) will lead us all than the one that exists today and is run by bureaucrats," he added.

The Brudzinski-Salvini meeting is the first of two planned. The second one is to take place between Italy's Deputy PM and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, according to the New York Times.