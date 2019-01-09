May's 'Meaningless' Backstop Assurances 'Won’t Cut It' - DUP Brexit Spokesman

Theresa May's Brexit deal looks doomed to defeat in the House of Commons next week after the propping the government Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland party rejected outright the compromises prepared by the government to appease the backstop concerns.

The PM's deputy David Lidington was set to reveal a number of "specific proposals" to calm fears in Northern Ireland about her 585-page Brexit withdrawal agreement. However, before the suggestions were published, DUP's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson dismissed the government's promises and assurances that Stormont assembly would have a veto on elements of the backstop deal in the future.

Sammy Wilson said the proposals are "fairly meaningless" and "don't go far enough."

Since the restart of the Brexit debate by parliamentarians this week, support for Mrs. May's deal hasn't grown much stronger since December negotiations, which eventually led to the postponement to vote, given lack of backing for the proposal.

On Sunday, DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds MP said that the backstop between Ireland and Northern Ireland "remains the poison which makes any vote for the Withdrawal Agreement so toxic."

"The EU has shown in the past that it will move but only if faced with a resolute red line on the part of the UK government. The coming days will show if this government is made of the right stuff," Mr. Dodds added.

DUP's unwillingness to budge creates grim circumstances for Downing Street, who already face strong opposition to the Brexit deal from the Labour Party and a group of Conservative MPs.