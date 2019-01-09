EU Adds 2 Iranian Persons, 1 Entity to Terror List Over Attack Plot in Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union has added two Iranian individuals and one entity to a terrorist list over alleged recent foiled attacks in Europe, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The sanctions are linked to Tehran's alleged plots against an Iranian opposition event in France and Iranian opposition figures in Denmark.

"The Council added 2 Iranian individuals and the Directorate for Internal Security of the Iranian Ministry for Intelligence and Security to the EU terrorist list (measures set down in common position 2001/931/CFSP). These listings have been adopted by the Council as part of its response to recent foiled attacks on the European soil. These sanctions are effective as of today," the press release read.

The council renewed restrictive measures against those already added to the list, according to the press release.

