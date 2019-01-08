Some Flights at UK's Heathrow Airport Delayed Over Drone Sightings - Reports

Flights at Heathrow Airport have been grounded after fresh reports of a drone sighting, frustrating passengers whom have vented their frustration on social media.

"We've been sitting on the runway at Heathrow for like an hour and a half," another person said. "They've only given us one update to say it was because of drone activity in departures," one passenger said, adding that they have not been given an estimate to when they can depart.

We’ve been sitting on the runway at Heathrow for like an hour and a half. They’ve only given us one update to say it was because of drone activity in departures. — Cassandra Fairbanks ✌️ (@CassandraRules) January 8, 2019

ITV Granada journalist Sarah Rogers tweeted that her flight to Manchester had been grounded, adding that a police investigation was underway.

Grounded at #Heathrow whilst waiting to fly home to Manchester, first officer says flights suspended whilst police investigate possible #drone activity… — Sarah Rogers (@sarahrogersITV) January 8, 2019

Heathrow staff are working with the Metropolitan Police and all flights have been grounded "as a precaution", an airport spokesperson said.

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019

The news comes weeks after drone sightings were reported at Gatwick, the UK's second-busiest airport, amid holiday chaos just before Christmas.