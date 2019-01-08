Some Flights at UK's Heathrow Airport Delayed Over Drone Sightings - Reports

"We've been sitting on the runway at Heathrow for like an hour and a half," another person said. "They've only given us one update to say it was because of drone activity in departures," one passenger said, adding that they have not been given an estimate to when they can depart.
ITV Granada journalist Sarah Rogers tweeted that her flight to Manchester had been grounded, adding that a police investigation was underway.
Sitting on The runway at London’s #Heathrow Airport has been closed due to drone activity. The control tower has no idea when will be allowed to depart.
Stuck on the runway at heathrow because of a drone sighting #heathrow #drones
Heathrow staff are working with the Metropolitan Police and all flights have been grounded "as a precaution", an airport spokesperson said.
The news comes weeks after drone sightings were reported at Gatwick, the UK's second-busiest airport, amid holiday chaos just before Christmas.
