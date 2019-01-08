Register
19:02 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A protester wearing a yellow vests holds a French flag as police arrive to secure the site as their shelter at a traffic island is dismantled near the A2 Paris-Brussels motorway in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France, December 14, 2018

    Paris Lashes Out at Italian Deputy PM for Supporting 'Yellow Vests' Protesters

    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ROME (Sputnik) - Nathalie Loiseau, the minister for European affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, condemned Italian deputy prime ministers' move to express support for yellow vest protesters.

    "France refrains from instructing Italy. [Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo] Salvini and [Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development Luigi] Di Maio should learn to clean up their own home", Loiseau posted on Twitter on Monday.

    Earlier on Monday, Di Maio published an open letter to the protesters, dubbed "Yellow vests, do not give up!" offering them support from his Five Star Movement party, slamming acts of violence by French police officers, and qualifying the yellow vest movement as a peaceful one. He also said that both the French and the Italian governments were ignoring citizens' needs and denying their right to influence decision-making.

    READ MORE: Over 1,000 People Sentenced in France Over Yellow Vest Protests

    Salvini took the baton on from Di Maio, expressing support for "decent citizens protesting against the president who is against his people." In his statement, Salvini also said that he "firmly and fully" condemned any act of violence.

    French mounted police stand in front protesters wearing yellow vests
    © AFP 2018 / Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT
    French PM: France Plans to Toughen Laws in Response to Yellow Vests Protests
    The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. The protests were initially triggered by raising diesel taxes but have not calmed down even after the French government scrapped the planned diesel taxes hike and introduced a range of measures to settle the economic and social crisis.

    Instead, the rallies have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The protests have been marked by violent clashes between yellow vest supporters and the police.

    Related:

    French PM: France Plans to Toughen Laws in Response to Yellow Vests Protests
    Over 1,000 People Sentenced in France Over Yellow Vest Protests
    'A New Europe is Being Born': Senior Italian Officials Hail Yellow Vests
    Le Pen's Party Advocates Dissolution of Lower Chamber Amid Yellow Vests Protests
    Tags:
    yellow vests, yellow vest, protests, Yellow Vests Protests, Nathalie Loiseau, Luigi Di Maio, Matteo Salvini, Italy, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse