Paris Lashes Out at Italian Deputy PM for Supporting 'Yellow Vests' Protesters

ROME (Sputnik) - Nathalie Loiseau, the minister for European affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, condemned Italian deputy prime ministers' move to express support for yellow vest protesters.

"France refrains from instructing Italy. [Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo] Salvini and [Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development Luigi] Di Maio should learn to clean up their own home", Loiseau posted on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Di Maio published an open letter to the protesters, dubbed "Yellow vests, do not give up!" offering them support from his Five Star Movement party, slamming acts of violence by French police officers, and qualifying the yellow vest movement as a peaceful one. He also said that both the French and the Italian governments were ignoring citizens' needs and denying their right to influence decision-making.

Salvini took the baton on from Di Maio, expressing support for "decent citizens protesting against the president who is against his people." In his statement, Salvini also said that he "firmly and fully" condemned any act of violence.

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. The protests were initially triggered by raising diesel taxes but have not calmed down even after the French government scrapped the planned diesel taxes hike and introduced a range of measures to settle the economic and social crisis.

Instead, the rallies have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The protests have been marked by violent clashes between yellow vest supporters and the police.