UK authorities have been conducting a decontamination operation in the Skripals’ house ever since the former Russian spy and his daughter were allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent in March 2018. Russia suspects that the UK has been actively destroying evidence in the case the entire time.

Wiltshire Council has warned neighbours of poisoned Sergei Skripal that deconstruction work will be carried out at the former Russian spy's house and that this will last for up to four months, The Guardian reported, citing a letter from the council director of public of health, Tracy Daszkiewicz.

According to the letter, contractors will first construct a "sealed frame" around Skripal's house and the adjoined garage. After that, a team of military specialists will arrive at the site to remove the roofs of both the garage and the house.

"This phase includes the removal of the house roof and garage roof at No 47 [Christie Miller Road]. All materials will be wrapped and sealed on site before being removed safely from the premises", the letter reportedly said.

In the following phase, contractors will build new roofs to replace the ones that were removed. The deconstruction activities are said to be done in order to ensure safety at the site following the March 2018 incident. It's unclear whether the Skripals' house will later be demolished, as some British media outlets alleged in April 2018.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived a suspected nerve agent attack in March 2018, but spent months in hospital. According to British investigators, the agent was dispersed at the entrance to their house in Salisbury. London accused Russia of organizing the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the country, plunging bilateral relations into a downward spiral.

Moscow has denied all accusations and slammed the diplomatic expulsion, taking tit-for-tat steps in response. Russia has offered its assistance in the investigation into the attack on multiple occasions, but has been rejected by the British side.

Russia has expressed concern over the actions of the UK investigative team, which put down the Skripal's pet animals and then burned the remains. Russia suspects that they could have been destroying evidence that could have shed light on the individuals behind the attack.